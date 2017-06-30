Saturated soil causing trees to fall on homes in Jefferson, Etowah counties during strong storms
Power lines and trees fell on or near homes in Jefferson and Etowah counties as a cluster of severe storms came through central and east Alabama on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said the storm in Etowah County lasted from 2:55 p.m. until 3 p.m. Trees and power lines fell on residences located on Main Street, Sims Street, Nance Carol Road, Pineview Avenue and Sam Nabors Road in Glencoe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Jun 29
|lookout
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|DixieTRUMPS
|145
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC