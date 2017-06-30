Saturated soil causing trees to fall ...

Saturated soil causing trees to fall on homes in Jefferson, Etowah counties during strong storms

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Power lines and trees fell on or near homes in Jefferson and Etowah counties as a cluster of severe storms came through central and east Alabama on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said the storm in Etowah County lasted from 2:55 p.m. until 3 p.m. Trees and power lines fell on residences located on Main Street, Sims Street, Nance Carol Road, Pineview Avenue and Sam Nabors Road in Glencoe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr... Jun 29 lookout 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 22 NMar 1
Molly lawenskii Jun 21 Giest 1
Pain Meds and Others AVB Here Jun 17 Pain 1
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks Jun 13 DixieTRUMPS 145
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,699 • Total comments across all topics: 282,274,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC