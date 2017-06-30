Saturated soil causing trees to fall on homes in Jefferson, Etowah counties during strong storms

Power lines and trees fell on or near homes in Jefferson and Etowah counties as a cluster of severe storms came through central and east Alabama on Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said the storm in Etowah County lasted from 2:55 p.m. until 3 p.m. Trees and power lines fell on residences located on Main Street, Sims Street, Nance Carol Road, Pineview Avenue and Sam Nabors Road in Glencoe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.