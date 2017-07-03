Randy Brinson levels corruption accusations against Luther Strange,...
Randy Brinson , the head of the Christian Coalition of Alabama and a private sector businessman, has started lobbing corruption allegations against current U.S. Senator Luther Strange . Brinson is one of 11 Republican's vying for Strange's seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Jun 29
|lookout
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|DixieTRUMPS
|148
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC