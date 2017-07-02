Police arrest rapper in Arkansas nigh...

Police arrest rapper in Arkansas nightclub shooting

Police have arrested a Memphis-based rapper and another suspect in the nightclub shooting in Arkansas yesterday that left 28 people hurt. Ricky Hampton, better known as Finese2Tymes, was arrested early this morning.

