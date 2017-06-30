One-Step Protein Purification Achieves High Yields, Purity and Activity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. A novel method to improve the high-yield, high-purity, high-activity purification of complex proteins by 10- to 500-fold has been developed at the University of Alabama at Birmingham .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Jun 29
|lookout
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|DixieTRUMPS
|145
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC