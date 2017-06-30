Off-duty city worker charged with mur...

Off-duty city worker charged with murder in Lakeview shooting

Read more: Alabama Live

The off-duty Birmingham city worker who exchanged gunfire with an on-duty city worker in Birmingham's Lakeview District Sunday morning is now charged with murder. Police on Tuesday announced formal charges against 23-year-old Ryan Johnson.

