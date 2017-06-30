Metro Diner hiring, prepping for August opening in Inverness
The restaurant, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, will open in August at 180 Inverness Plaza in Birmingham off of U.S. 280, the former location of Steak 'n Shake. The restaurant offers new takes on classic dishes, like fried chicken and waffles with homemade strawberry butter, and Charleston Shrimp and Grits and hand-cut home fries.
