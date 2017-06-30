Memphis rapper arrested on charges unrelated to Arkansas club shooting
The Memphis rapper whose show erupted in gunfire Saturday morning in Little Rock, Arkansas is now behind bars in Birmingham, Alabama. The U.S. Marshals took 25-year-old Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese 2Tymes, into custody early Sunday morning before he was set to perform another show at a Birmingham club.
