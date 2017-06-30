Independence Day Fireworks delight huge crowds in Birmingham and Homewood
The Thunder on the Mountain Fireworks Show drew thousands of spectators to Birmingham and Homewood on a beautiful Independence Day evening. The fireworks are shot off from Vulcan Park atop Red Mountain.
