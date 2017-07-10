From AR-15 add-ons to racecar AI, these Birmingham natives are building a business on inventions
Their first products to market don't seem to have anything to do with one another: a lightweight AR-15 handguard, and an artificial intelligence device used in racecars. The owners - Austin Gurley and Ross Wesson - have a long list of ideas they want to bring to market one day, again in totally different industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|psychiatrist PTSD
|Sun
|lucy
|1
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Jun 29
|lookout
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC