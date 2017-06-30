Elyton Hotel, the luxury hotel in the...

Elyton Hotel, the luxury hotel in the historic Empire Building, announces opening date

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The 1909 Empire Building will gain new life on Wednesday, July 12 as the Elyton Hotel, a 111-room luxury hotel that will be part of Marriott's Autograph Collection. The 16-floor building has sat vacant at the corner of First Avenue North and 20th Street North since 2009 when Colonial Bank moved out of the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr... Jun 29 lookout 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,944
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 22 NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 22 NMar 1
Molly lawenskii Jun 21 Giest 1
Pain Meds and Others AVB Here Jun 17 Pain 1
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks Jun 13 DixieTRUMPS 145
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC