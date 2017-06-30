Elyton Hotel, the luxury hotel in the historic Empire Building, announces opening date
The 1909 Empire Building will gain new life on Wednesday, July 12 as the Elyton Hotel, a 111-room luxury hotel that will be part of Marriott's Autograph Collection. The 16-floor building has sat vacant at the corner of First Avenue North and 20th Street North since 2009 when Colonial Bank moved out of the building.
