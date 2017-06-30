Drug suspect captured after Friday-night chase, crash in northern Jeffco
A drug suspect was captured Friday night after a car chase, a wreck, and then a foot chase, in northern Jefferson County. But that's not all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R_ox y, o_xy,cm-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin,o_xy...
|16 hr
|MinghAn drop off
|1
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Thu
|lookout
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC