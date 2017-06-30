Blount County toddler rushed to hospi...

Blount County toddler rushed to hospital after being found in pool

10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A 2-year-old boy was rushed to a Birmingham hospital from Blount County after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Blount County Sheriff's Office Operations Officer Tim Kent said the incident happened about 4.30 p.m. Saturday at a home in Blountsville.

