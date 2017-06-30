Army veteran Lanny Jackson announces run for Birmingham mayor
Jackson, 63, who served 21 years in the Army before retiring as first sergeant, has qualified to run for the city's top office in the Aug. 22 municipal election. Jackson currently works as a supervisor for UAB Building Services.
