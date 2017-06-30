AR-15, loaded shotgun stolen from unlocked vehicles in Gardendale; chase followed the thefts
An AR-15 rifle and a loaded shotgun were stolen from unlocked vehicles in Gardendale early Friday, prompting Police Chief Mike Walker to issue a stern warning about responsible gun ownership. "If you own a firearm, DO NOT LEAVE IT IN AN UNLOCKED VEHICLE,'' Walker said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good R_ox y, o_xy,cm-arijuana,t-ar,he-roin,o_xy...
|13 hr
|MinghAn drop off
|1
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Thu
|lookout
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC