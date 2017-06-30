3 to 4 wounded in shootout in Birmingham's popular Lakeview District
Three or four people were shot during an argument in Birmingham's Lakeview District on Sunday, July 2, 2017. Three or four people were shot during an argument in Birmingham's Lakeview District on Sunday, July 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Thu
|lookout
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|DixieTRUMPS
|148
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC