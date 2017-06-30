2 teens charged after series of Friday night crimes that killed 1 man, injured 2 officers
Two teens are now formally charged after opening fire while driving Friday night, killing a young man, shooting into another vehicle and then ramming a Birmingham police cruiser, a possible intentional act that was streamed live on Facebook. DeMarcus Daniels, 17, and Xzavier McWillie, 16, are charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|Jun 29
|lookout
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,944
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|DixieTRUMPS
|148
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC