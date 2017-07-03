13-year-old boy killed in I-59 crash in Springville
The child was a passenger in a 1998 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Robert Fleming Dugger, 67, of Ashville that collided with a 2005 Acura 3.2 TL driven by Benjamin Majors, 18, of Hattiesburg, Miss. The child, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
