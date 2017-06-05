Young senate candidate Bryan Peeples wants to be 'fresh voice' for Alabama
Senate candidate Bryan Peeples is three years younger than the youngest current U.S. senator and he has never held elected office. The 37-year-old Birmingham resident is betting his youth and inexperience can be assets in a campaign that's shaping up as a referendum on political character.
