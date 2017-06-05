Young senate candidate Bryan Peeples ...

Young senate candidate Bryan Peeples wants to be 'fresh voice' for Alabama

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Senate candidate Bryan Peeples is three years younger than the youngest current U.S. senator and he has never held elected office. The 37-year-old Birmingham resident is betting his youth and inexperience can be assets in a campaign that's shaping up as a referendum on political character.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks 5 hr The Power Of Mast... 41
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... 16 hr NMaranto 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) May 31 Couple4Fun27 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Men May 16 Mysterminds 2
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May '17 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 2
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC