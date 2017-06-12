'You call one of us, you call all of us' : Lawmen unite to fight crime in Birmingham
Birmingham's latest crime-fighting initiative, Operation Eagle, will continue throughout the summer as part of stepped-up efforts to combat violence in the city. Birmingham Mayor William Bell, Police Chief A.C. Roper, ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Hyche and Crime Stoppers Chairman Frank Barefield on Tuesday said no one program and no one agency can do it alone, and touted what Bell described as an "unprecedented partnership" as the best hope to slow homicides and other violent crimes, as well as get illegal guns off of the streets.
