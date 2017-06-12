Woman thrown from motorcycle, man hit by car in 2 fatal weekend I-59 crashes in Birmingham
Roneshia Shenae Murray, 33, died early Saturday when she was thrown from her motorcycle on I-50 northbound to the street below, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. A man was killed 24 hours later also on I-59 North when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the interstate.
