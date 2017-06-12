Will Birmingham pass a law protecting...

Will Birmingham pass a law protecting the LGBTQ community?

Read more: Alabama Live

Equality Alabama is asking Birmingham to join more than 200 cities and counties around the nation and pass an ordinance protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination. "LGBTQ people in Birmingham are being discriminated against and have no legal protections in employment, housing, and public accommodations, Equality Alabama executive director Alex Smith said in a statement.

