Will Birmingham pass a law protecting the LGBTQ community?
Equality Alabama is asking Birmingham to join more than 200 cities and counties around the nation and pass an ordinance protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination. "LGBTQ people in Birmingham are being discriminated against and have no legal protections in employment, housing, and public accommodations, Equality Alabama executive director Alex Smith said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Tue
|veteran
|149
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May '17
|The Cult
|23
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC