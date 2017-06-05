Why schools still can't put segregation behind them
A federal district court judge has decided that Gardendale - a predominantly white city in the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama - can move forward in its effort to secede from the school district that serves the larger county. The district Gardendale is leaving is 48 percent black and 44 percent white.
