When will it stop raining? Drier -- and cooler -- weather is on the way

A cold front is expected to make its way into Alabama today, and forecasters say it will sweep out the soupy air that has been draped over the state like a wet blanket for the past several days. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said there is a low-confidence threat for localized flooding again along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor today.

