Two Alabama men, both convicted felons, face federal charges for illegal gun possession

13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Arthur McCall Jr., 42, and Terry Roy Williams, 45, were indicted late Thursday, Acting U.S. Attorney Robert O. Posey and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Steven L. Gerido announced. The two indictments were separate and from unrelated incidents.

