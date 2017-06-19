Two Alabama apartment developments se...

Two Alabama apartment developments sell for $41 million

10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Two Birmingham-area multifamily developments have sold to a New York investment firm in a combined $40.75 million deal. Berkadia completed the sales of Madison and Shoal Run and Mountain Lodge on behalf of the seller, the Embassy Group LLC. The buyer was New York-based Dasmen Residential.

