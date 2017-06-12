Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox: Democrats must be the 'party of ideas and innovation'
About 50 members of the grassroots group Alabama Democratic Reform Caucus meeting for its second annual summit in Birmingham on June 17, 2017. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and Alabama House Majority Leader Anthony Daniels were speakers.
