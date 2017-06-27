Turns out Shelby County had a tornado after all
A new tornado has been confirmed in central Alabama from last week's Cindy-spawned storms. The short-lived twister touched down in Shelby County, not too far south of another tornado that caused significant damage in Jefferson County.
