Trump administration opposing bid for syphilis study museum

In this photo taken Tuesday, April 4, 2017, an unidentified man walks past the Tuskegee Human and Civil Rights Multicultural Center in Tuskegee, Ala. The Trump administration is opposing a bid to use unclaimed money from a legal settlement to fund the museum, which includes exhibits honoring victims of the government's infamous Tuskegee syphilis study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.