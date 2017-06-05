Troopers launch 13-hour traffic blitz in Blount County following spate of deadly crashes
Alabama State Troopers issued more than 100 speeding citations in Blount County Friday during a special operation following a spate of deadly traffic crashes over the past month. Lawmen carried out a 13-hour traffic enforcement blitz, issuing a total of 158 citations for violations that contribute to crashes that can cause injury or death, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel.
