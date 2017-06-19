This Peach Dessert is Easy As Pie To Make
If your summer travels have ever taken you to the beach through Alabama and down Interstate 65, chances are you've passed the giant peach water tower in Clanton-about halfway between Birmingham and Montgomery. Built in 1992, the towering stone-fruit replica stands at 120-feet tall and holds about 500,000 gallons of water for the local water system.
