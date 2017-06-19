The Struts tease new song, a oeOne Night Onlya ; opening for Foo Fighters
The Struts are gearing up to release a new song. It's called "One Night Only," and it will officially arrive on July 14. You can hear a brief snippet of "One Night Only" now via YouTube .
