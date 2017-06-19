The Secret To Flawless Skin
Dr. Katherine Flanagan of Shades Valley Dermatology in Birmingham, Alabama tackled the most common issues that threaten our Southern complexions. Two of the most difficult signs of aging, fine lines and wrinkles, are the results of skin's loss of two youth-preserving proteins: collagen and elastin.
