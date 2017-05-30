The letter everyone from Mountain Brook and Homewood should read
David Sher is Co-Founder of AmSher Compassionate Collections and past Chairman of Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, ONB, and CAP. Many of us are glad Birmingham didn't turn out to be Atlanta, but it sure would have been nice to expand our economy, grow jobs, and retain our children and grandchildren.
