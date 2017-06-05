The Best Things To Do in Birmingham, Alabama

Although our skyline may not be filled with cranes like Nashville and our downtown streets not as congested as Charleston's , that doesn't mean it's quiet around Birmingham. From a global-style food hall to restored historic high rises and a cocktail lounge with a mid-century living room in the front, the 'Ham has been subtly changing its status from pit stop to destination with tourists, and predictable to progressive with locals.

