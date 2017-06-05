Tech Jobs Tour coming to Birmingham

Tech Jobs Tour coming to Birmingham

An event that aims to connect diverse and non-traditional talent with mentors and job opportunities in software development and other technology sectors is coming to Birmingham on Thursday, June 15. Tech Jobs Tour is hosting an event at the Innovation Depot, starting at 5 p.m., that will include everything from a tech career fair, to "speed mentoring," to speakers including Megan Smith, the Chief Technology Officer under President Barack Obama, and Dom Brassey, the Vice President of Growth for Lesbians Who Tech and TechUP. According to the event's website, "We do that by showcasing top tech talent who are changing the world, who happen to be women, people of color, LGBTQ, veterans and people with disabilities.

