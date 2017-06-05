TCS Supt. Pattie Neill named outstand...

TCS Supt. Pattie Neill named outstanding administrator by Auburn University

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Trussville Tribune

Dr. Pattie Neill, Superintendent, Trussville City Schools in Trussville, Alabama, has been given the Outstanding Administrator Award by the Auburn University College of Education. Neill is from Birmingham, where she graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1973 and Auburn University in 1977 with a B. S. Degree in Special Education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 5 hr NMaranto 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) May 31 Couple4Fun27 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
Men May 16 Mysterminds 2
the music thread (Apr '12) May 14 The Cult 23
Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road May '17 Lavek 1
News Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th... Apr '17 Death on 2 Legs 2
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,623 • Total comments across all topics: 281,562,294

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC