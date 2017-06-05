TCS Supt. Pattie Neill named outstanding administrator by Auburn University
Dr. Pattie Neill, Superintendent, Trussville City Schools in Trussville, Alabama, has been given the Outstanding Administrator Award by the Auburn University College of Education. Neill is from Birmingham, where she graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1973 and Auburn University in 1977 with a B. S. Degree in Special Education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Trussville Tribune.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|5 hr
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 14
|The Cult
|23
|Pancho & Charlies, Lorna Road
|May '17
|Lavek
|1
|Horowitz to Conservatives: 'Stop Being Nice, Th...
|Apr '17
|Death on 2 Legs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC