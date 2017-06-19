Suspected tornado: 1 hurt, businesses...

Suspected tornado: 1 hurt, businesses flattened near Birmingham

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Decatur Daily

A suspected tornado near Birmingham flattened businesses and injured one person today, while the mayor of a coastal Louisiana town urged residents to evacuate ahead of a rising tide - two lingering effects of a weakening Tropical Depression Cindy that was fueling harsh weather across the Southeast. A liquor store and a fast-food restaurant were among the damaged businesses in Fairfield, west of Birmingham, said meteorologist Jason Holmes of the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 9 hr NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... 9 hr NMar 1
Molly lawenskii Wed Giest 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Pain Meds and Others AVB Here Jun 17 Pain 1
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks Jun 13 veteran 149
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) May 31 Couple4Fun27 13
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at June 22 at 5:36PM CDT

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC