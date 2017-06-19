Suspected tornado: 1 hurt, businesses flattened near Birmingham

A suspected tornado near Birmingham flattened businesses and injured one person today, while the mayor of a coastal Louisiana town urged residents to evacuate ahead of a rising tide - two lingering effects of a weakening Tropical Depression Cindy that was fueling harsh weather across the Southeast. A liquor store and a fast-food restaurant were among the damaged businesses in Fairfield, west of Birmingham, said meteorologist Jason Holmes of the National Weather Service.

