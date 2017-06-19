Suspected tornado: 1 hurt, businesses flattened near Birmingham
A suspected tornado near Birmingham flattened businesses and injured one person today, while the mayor of a coastal Louisiana town urged residents to evacuate ahead of a rising tide - two lingering effects of a weakening Tropical Depression Cindy that was fueling harsh weather across the Southeast. A liquor store and a fast-food restaurant were among the damaged businesses in Fairfield, west of Birmingham, said meteorologist Jason Holmes of the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|9 hr
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|9 hr
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Wed
|Giest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|veteran
|149
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC