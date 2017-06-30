Suit against Sammy's Gentleman's Club claims discrimination for not letting man apply to tend bar
A federal agency is suing Sammy's Gentlemen's Club Fort Walton Beach location on behalf of a man who says he was discriminated against for a job because of his sex. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of James Sharp, who applied in person for a position as a bartender at the Fort Walton location in October of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five charged with illegal fishing in Neely Henr...
|21 hr
|lookout
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 22
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|veteran
|149
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC