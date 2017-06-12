Stolen Florida motorcycle leads lawme...

Stolen Florida motorcycle leads lawmen to Birmingham chop shop; 5 arrested

5 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The search for a motorcycle stolen out of Florida led to the arrests of five men and the discovery of a Birmingham chop shop. The investigation began June 8 when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Lynn Haven Police Department in Florida about a stolen motorcycle that was possibly in the Center Point Area.

