Spokesman: Cosby plans tour to educat...

Spokesman: Cosby plans tour to educate youth on misbehavior

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Bill Cosby will organize a series of town hall meetings to help educate young people about problems their misbehavior could create and other issues, a spokesman for Cosby said. Cosby is eager to get back to work following a deadlocked jury and mistrial in his sexual assault case, spokesman Andrew Wyatt told Birmingham, Alabama, TV station WBRC on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... 22 hr NMar 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... 23 hr NMar 1
Molly lawenskii Wed Giest 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Pain Meds and Others AVB Here Jun 17 Pain 1
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks Jun 13 veteran 149
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) May 31 Couple4Fun27 13
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at June 23 at 3:22AM CDT

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC