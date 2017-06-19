Shark videoed around swimmers in Gulf Shores, Ala.
A hungry shark made for some tense moments on the beach in Gulf Shores, Ala., Friday. Kayla Blanks of Birmingham, Ala., captured footage of the large fish chasing bait into the shallows in an area where people were swimming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|veteran
|149
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|Men
|May '17
|Mysterminds
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC