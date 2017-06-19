Remnants of Cindy expected to drench Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia
Forecasters expect remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy to drench parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia Friday afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rainfall, possible flash flooding and higher river and lake levels through the weekend. The severe weather was arriving on the anniversary of torrential rains and flooding that left 23 people dead in West Virginia last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Thu
|NMar
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Thu
|NMar
|1
|Molly lawenskii
|Jun 21
|Giest
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Pain Meds and Others AVB Here
|Jun 17
|Pain
|1
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Jun 13
|veteran
|149
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC