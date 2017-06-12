Prosperity Fund Targets Revitalization, Job Growth in Alabama Coal Counties
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. July 14, 2017 With backing from the Appalachian Regional Commission , Southern Research is launching The Prosperity Fund, a $2.4 million initiative to accelerate entrepreneurial activity and spark job creation in four Alabama counties rocked by the coal industry's steep downturn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|Tue
|veteran
|149
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May '17
|The Cult
|23
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC