Prosperity Fund Targets Revitalizatio...

Prosperity Fund Targets Revitalization, Job Growth in Alabama Coal Counties

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Newswise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. July 14, 2017 With backing from the Appalachian Regional Commission , Southern Research is launching The Prosperity Fund, a $2.4 million initiative to accelerate entrepreneurial activity and spark job creation in four Alabama counties rocked by the coal industry's steep downturn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Tango 20,932
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks Tue veteran 149
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 8 NMaranto 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 6 NMaranto 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) May 31 Couple4Fun27 13
Men May 16 Mysterminds 2
the music thread (Apr '12) May '17 The Cult 23
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC