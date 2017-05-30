Pride Week 2017: Your guide to 14 eve...

Pride Week 2017: Your guide to 14 events in Birmingham

6 hrs ago

Central Alabama Pride knows exactly how to celebrate Pride Week, with a series of events that stretches June 2-11 and includes Latin dancing, a drag brunch, a baseball game, a skating party and a performance by the Steel City Men's Chorus. Of course, there's the annual Pride Parade in the Lakeview entertainment district and a daylong PrideFest at Sloss Furnaces.

