Pinson man dies after vehicle strikes tree in Blount County
Daniel Glenn Startley, 51, was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he later died, according to Alabama state troopers. The crash occurred at around 10:46 a.m. on Alabama Highway 75 in the Remlap community of Blount County.
