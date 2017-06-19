Over 100 Pontiac Trans-Ams roll throu...

Over 100 Pontiac Trans-Ams roll through Birmingham during Bandit Run

Alabama Live

Over 100 Pontiac Trans-Ams rolled through Birmingham to the Barber Motorsports Park on Tuesday during the 10th Bandit Run. The Bandit Run is a reenactment of the journey portrayed in Smokey and the Bandit.

