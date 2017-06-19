O'Neal Industries hires Vice President and corporate controller
Lugo will be responsible for all of the company's financial reporting, accounting, treasury and banking. He'll also be a support resource for O'Neal's affiliated companies on technical accounting and financial reporting issues.
