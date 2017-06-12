New Orleans East in rebuilding mode, 4 months after devastating tornado
Four months after a powerful tornado ripped through parts of New Orleans East, blue tarps dot the landscape, some houses are down to their slabs and Entergy continues to replace power lines knocked down by the twister. "The roof, the gutters, the overhang, the porch, my curbing, the front door, the side door and the patio are new," Hite said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,928
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|10 hr
|KIP
|146
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 14
|The Cult
|23
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC