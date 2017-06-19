National Park Service seeks public in...

National Park Service seeks public input on Birmingham, Anniston parks

The National Park Service is holding community meetings in Birmingham and Anniston next week to begin establishing the framework for the management of Alabama's newest national parks. The open houses are part of a comprehensive planning process for establishing the parks' foundation documents.

