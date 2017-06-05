My Birmingham battle scar: How I foug...

My Birmingham battle scar: How I fought for life

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

David Sher is Co-Founder of AmSher Compassionate Collections and past Chairman of Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, ONB, and CAP. Take another look and you'll most likely notice a 9-inch scar running down my chest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats No Friend To Blacks 1 hr Fun Facts 111
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o... Jun 8 NMaranto 1
Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O... Jun 6 NMaranto 1
Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10) May 31 Couple4Fun27 13
Men May 16 Mysterminds 2
the music thread (Apr '12) May 14 The Cult 23
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,758 • Total comments across all topics: 281,695,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC