My Birmingham battle scar: How I fought for life
David Sher is Co-Founder of AmSher Compassionate Collections and past Chairman of Birmingham Regional Chamber of Commerce, ONB, and CAP. Take another look and you'll most likely notice a 9-inch scar running down my chest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats No Friend To Blacks
|1 hr
|Fun Facts
|111
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring o...
|Jun 8
|NMaranto
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|Jun 6
|NMaranto
|1
|Adult Theatres and Stores in Birmingham, AL (Oct '10)
|May 31
|Couple4Fun27
|13
|Men
|May 16
|Mysterminds
|2
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|May 14
|The Cult
|23
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC